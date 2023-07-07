FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Murphy leads Braves against the Rays after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Braves (58-28, first in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-33, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 3.57 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -116, Braves -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Sean Murphy had four hits on Wednesday in an 8-1 win over the Guardians.

Tampa Bay is 34-13 at home and 57-33 overall. The Rays have hit 134 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Atlanta has gone 28-13 in road games and 58-28 overall. The Braves have the top team on-base percentage in the NL at .343.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .310 for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 12-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 29 home runs while slugging .577. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 16-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 9-1, .296 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.