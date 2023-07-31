Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Braves look to keep home win streak going, host the Angels

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Angels (55-51, third in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (67-36, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (6-4, 4.46 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (10-8, 3.57 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -230, Angels +190; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Angels aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Atlanta has a 67-36 record overall and a 35-19 record in home games. Braves hitters have a collective .339 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles is 55-51 overall and 26-28 in road games. Angels hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 26 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 14-for-39 with a double, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 39 home runs while slugging .680. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-40 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Angels: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (face), Zach Neto: day-to-day (back), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.