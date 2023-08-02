FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Braves and Angels play, winner secures 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Angels (56-52, third in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (68-37, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Lucas Giolito (6-7, 3.85 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Braves: Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -151, Angels +128; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 36-20 record in home games and a 68-37 record overall. The Braves are 51-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 56-52 record overall and a 27-29 record in road games. The Angels are 41-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 61 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 14-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 17 doubles, seven triples and 39 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 14-for-41 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Angels: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.