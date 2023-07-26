Red Sox host the Braves on home winning streak

Atlanta Braves (64-35, first in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-47, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.60 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -160, Red Sox +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Atlanta Braves.

Boston has a 29-23 record in home games and a 54-47 record overall. The Red Sox have hit 112 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Atlanta has a 64-35 record overall and a 32-16 record on the road. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner has 16 home runs, 38 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .286 for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 15-for-43 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 32 home runs while slugging .569. Austin Riley is 12-for-40 with six home runs and 17 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Braves: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.