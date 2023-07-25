Red Sox host the Braves in first of 2-game series

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo

Red Sox host the Braves in first of 2-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Atlanta Braves (64-34, first in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (53-47, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0); Red Sox: TBD

Other news
FILE - Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Denver. The NL-leading Atlanta Braves traded for a pair of relievers Monday, July 24, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas. The moves could help Atlanta (64-34) fortify its bullpen for the final two months of the season.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
The NL-leading Atlanta Braves traded for a pair of relievers, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas.
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Yonny Chirinos, right, smiles as he gets a hand slap from catcher Francisco Mejia during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Braves acquire Chirinos off waivers from Tampa Bay and option Soroka to Triple-A
The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned right-hander Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen, right, pose for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction
Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was the only player to be voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America this year, and McGriff was selected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies reacts after his three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Albies’ 3-run homer in the 8th gives the Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers
Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to end Milwaukee’s run of bullpen dominance and give the Atlanta Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers.

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Boston is 53-47 overall and 28-23 in home games. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .436.

Atlanta is 64-34 overall and 32-15 on the road. The Braves have the fourth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.79.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida has 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 51 RBI for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 14-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 26 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs while hitting .332 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Braves: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: day-to-day (thumb), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Braves: Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.