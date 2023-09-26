Cubs try to end 5-game road skid, play the Braves

Chicago Cubs (82-74, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (100-56, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (16-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -141, Cubs +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs travel to the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a five-game road slide.

Atlanta is 100-56 overall and 48-27 in home games. The Braves have a 45-16 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has gone 37-38 in road games and 82-74 overall. The Cubs are 42-23 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 34 doubles, four triples and 40 home runs while hitting .336 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 17-for-46 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has a .305 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 28 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs. Ian Happ is 14-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .280 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (finger blister), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.