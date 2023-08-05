FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Braves look to extend win streak, play the Cubs

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Braves (70-37, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (56-54, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (8-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (1-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -151, Cubs +128; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has gone 30-28 in home games and 56-54 overall. The Cubs have a 47-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has a 33-17 record in road games and a 70-37 record overall. The Braves have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .340.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples and eight home runs while hitting .279 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 9-for-35 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 25 home runs, 58 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .338 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 13-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Braves: 7-3, .298 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.