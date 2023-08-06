Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cubs and Braves meet to decide series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Braves (70-38, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-54, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (10-9, 3.62 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (12-3, 3.03 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -121, Cubs +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has a 57-54 record overall and a 31-28 record at home. The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .422.

Atlanta has a 33-18 record on the road and a 70-38 record overall. The Braves have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .501.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 58 RBI for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 9-for-34 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 66 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-34 with a double, six home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .295 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Braves: 6-4, .307 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.