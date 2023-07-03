Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Guardians host the Braves to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Braves (56-27, first in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (41-42, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (6-1, 2.44 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-0, 2.84 ERA, .71 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -155, Guardians +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians start a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Cleveland is 20-19 at home and 41-42 overall. The Guardians have gone 22-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has a 56-27 record overall and a 26-12 record on the road. The Braves have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .272.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 38 extra base hits (21 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs). Josh Naylor is 17-for-43 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 54 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 16-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 9-1, .295 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.