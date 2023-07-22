Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut

Braves bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Atlanta Braves (63-33, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Allan Winans (0-0); Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley is congratulated by Ozzie Albies after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, July 21, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Austin Riley homers for 4th straight game to help Atlanta Braves beat Milwaukee Brewers 6-4
Austin Riley homered for the fifth time in his last four games, Orlando Arcia also went deep and the Atlanta Braves held off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-4 win.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13), left, and Marcell Ozuna celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Olson 31st, 32nd homers, Riley’s 3-run drive lead Braves over Diamondbacks 7-5
Austin Riley hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Miguel Castro in the eighth inning, Matt Olson homered twice to raise his NL-best total to 32 and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves stopped a four-game skid with a 7-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Nelson throws 7 innings to help the Diamondbacks beat the slumping Braves 5-3
Ryne Nelson allowed only three hits in seven innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Atlanta 5-3, handing the Braves their fourth consecutive loss.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies (27) waits on the mound for manager Torey Lovullo to relieve him in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Diamondbacks’ rotation left short-handed after Davies lands on IL with back injury
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies has been placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -138, Brewers +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee has a 54-44 record overall and a 26-22 record at home. The Brewers have a 34-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has a 63-33 record overall and a 31-14 record on the road. The Braves have gone 28-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .277 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 12-for-42 with six doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 66 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12-for-41 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 5-5, .216 batting average, 5.26 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.