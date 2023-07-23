Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Brewers and Braves meet in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Braves (63-34, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (55-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (7-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Brewers: Julio Teheran (2-4, 4.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -171, Brewers +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Milwaukee has gone 27-22 at home and 55-44 overall. The Brewers have gone 35-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has gone 31-15 on the road and 63-34 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .268, the top team batting average in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 54 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 9-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 26 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 14-for-41 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 17 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves: 4-6, .230 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.