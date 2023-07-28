U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Braves start 3-game series with the Brewers

By The Associated Press
 
Milwaukee Brewers (57-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (64-36, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Braves: Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 4.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -182, Brewers +155; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Atlanta is 32-19 in home games and 64-36 overall. The Braves have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.82.

Milwaukee is 28-22 in road games and 57-46 overall. The Brewers have a 21-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .327 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 26 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs. Austin Riley is 13-for-41 with six home runs and 17 RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 24 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs while hitting .290 for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 2-for-13 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.