New York Mets and Atlanta Braves meet in game 2 of series

New York Mets (59-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-44, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (7-6, 5.53 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (9-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -226, Mets +186; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 42-22 in home games and 80-44 overall. The Braves have a 37-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 59-67 record overall and a 28-39 record on the road. The Mets rank 10th in the majors with 164 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 29 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 74 RBI for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 15-for-37 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 13 doubles, two triples and 39 home runs for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 17-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Mets: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.