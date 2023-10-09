Israel-Palestinian conflict
49ers beat Cowboys
UAW strike
Simone Biles
AP Top 25

Phillies lead Braves 1-0 ahead of NLDS Game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (104-58, first in the NL East during the regular season)

Atlanta; Monday, 6:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -157, Phillies +133; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno, right, celebrates with teammate Christian Walker after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Moreno hits 3-run homer off Kershaw as Diamondbacks beat Dodgers 11-2 in NLDS opener
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) celebrates hitting a solo homer against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Harper homers, Phillies shut down slugging Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of NLDS
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) reaches on catcher interference by Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy during the eighth inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Braves catcher Sean Murphy called for interference that brings home Phillies run in Game 1 of NLDS

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Atlanta has a 52-29 record in home games and a 104-58 record overall. The Braves lead MLB play with 307 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 41-40 on the road. The Phillies rank eighth in MLB play with 220 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Monday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 8-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 54 home runs while slugging .604. Ozzie Albies is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 31 doubles and 20 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 10-for-26 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 15-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.