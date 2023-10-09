Phillies lead Braves 1-0 ahead of NLDS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72, second in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (104-58, first in the NL East during the regular season)

Atlanta; Monday, 6:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -157, Phillies +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Atlanta has a 52-29 record in home games and a 104-58 record overall. The Braves lead MLB play with 307 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 41-40 on the road. The Phillies rank eighth in MLB play with 220 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Monday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 8-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 54 home runs while slugging .604. Ozzie Albies is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 31 doubles and 20 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 10-for-26 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 15-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Erich Uelmen: 60-Day IL (arm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.