Cardinals bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Braves

St. Louis Cardinals (61-78, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (90-48, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-10, 8.10 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (6-1, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -307, Cardinals +244; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals seek to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 90-48 record overall and a 44-24 record at home. The Braves have the best team slugging percentage in the majors at .502.

St. Louis has gone 30-38 on the road and 61-78 overall. The Cardinals have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .430.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Braves are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 32 doubles, three triples and 32 home runs while hitting .330 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 14-for-38 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 26 home runs, 37 walks and 87 RBI while hitting .272 for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 16-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .290 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .227 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

