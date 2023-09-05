Cardinals take road slide into matchup against the Braves

St. Louis Cardinals (59-78, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (90-46, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0); Braves: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -155, Cardinals +130

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will look to break their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 44-22 record in home games and a 90-46 record overall. The Braves have the highest team batting average in MLB play at .275.

St. Louis has gone 28-38 on the road and 59-78 overall. The Cardinals have a 45-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs and 85 RBI for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 41 RBI for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 13-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .282 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .201 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matthew Liberatore: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.