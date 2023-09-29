Nationals visit the Braves to start 3-game series

Washington Nationals (69-90, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (103-56, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (6-10, 5.55 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Braves: Allan Winans (1-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -285, Nationals +232; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 103-56 record overall and a 51-27 record in home games. Braves hitters have a collective .502 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Washington is 69-90 overall and 35-43 in road games. The Nationals are 21-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Braves are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 30 doubles, four triples, 33 home runs and 107 RBI for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 15-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 35 doubles, three triples and 27 home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 14-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (finger blister), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Travis Blankenhorn: 10-Day IL (foot), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.