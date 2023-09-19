Nick Chubb injury
D.C. United takes shutout streak into matchup with Atlanta United

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta United FC (12-8-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (9-12-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: DC United +116, Atlanta United FC +200, Draw +277; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United heads into a matchup with Atlanta United after securing three straight shutout wins.

D.C. United is 7-10-6 in conference games. D.C. United has a -1 goal differential, scoring 37 goals while allowing 38.

Atlanta is 7-7-7 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta has scored 56 goals while giving up 45 for a +11 goal differential.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. Atlanta won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has scored 10 goals with two assists for D.C. United. Theodore Ku-DiPietro has two goals over the past 10 games.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has 14 goals for Atlanta. Brooks Lennon has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: D.C. United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Atlanta: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: D.C. United: Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Tyler Miller (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Andy Najar (injured), Derrick Williams (injured), Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured).

Atlanta: Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.