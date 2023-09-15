Atlanta United hosts Inter Miami in conference play

Inter Miami CF (8-14-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (11-8-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Atlanta United FC +144, Inter Miami CF +155, Draw +286; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United faces Inter Miami in conference play.

United is 6-7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Giorgos Giakoumakis leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 13. United has scored 51 goals.

Miami is 6-10-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 0-5-1 record in games it scores only one goal.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. Miami won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giakoumakis has scored 13 goals for United. Thiago Almada has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Leonardo Campana has seven goals and two assists for Miami. Josef Martinez has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Miami: 3-3-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 2.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Jamal Thiare (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Franco Negri (injured), Corentin Jean (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.