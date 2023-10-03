Philadelphia Union bring home draw streak into matchup against Atlanta United

Atlanta United FC (13-8-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (14-8-9, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia -133, Atlanta United FC +304, Draw +306; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union take on Atlanta United after playing to a draw in three straight home games.

The Union are 12-6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Daniel Gazdag leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 13. The Union have scored 53 goals.

United is 8-7-8 in Eastern Conference games. United ranks third in the MLS with 61 goals led by Giorgos Giakoumakis with 15.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. United won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gazdag has scored 13 goals and added five assists for the Union. Kai Wagner has five assists over the last 10 games.

Giakoumakis has 15 goals for United. Saba Lobzhanidze has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 4-1-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

United: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Leon Maximilian Flach (injured), Jose Martinez (injured), Jakob Glesnes (injured).

United: Machop Chol (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.