Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Southern Maryland
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Lancaster
|12
|8
|.600
|1½
|Staten Island
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Long Island
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Gastonia
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Charleston
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|7
|12
|.368
|5
|Lexington
|2
|18
|.100
|10½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Lexington 6, York 2, 1st game
York 11, Lexington 2, 2nd game
High Point 22, Spire City 2
Lancaster 5, Staten Island 1, 1st game
Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game
Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4
Gastonia 12, Long Island 5
|Sunday’s Games
Staten Island 2, Lancaster 1
High Point 6, Spire City 5
York 6, Lexington 5, 11 innings
Southern Maryland 2, Charleston 1
Long Island 4, Gastonia 2
|Monday’s Games
High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Spire City 7 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Spire City 7 p.m.