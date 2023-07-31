FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Ark., on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York136.684
Southern Maryland137.650½
Lancaster128.600
Staten Island910.4744
Long Island811.4215

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point127.632
Gastonia118.5791
Charleston99.500
Spire City (Frederick)712.3685
Lexington218.10010½

___

Saturday’s Games

Lexington 6, York 2, 1st game

York 11, Lexington 2, 2nd game

High Point 22, Spire City 2

Lancaster 5, Staten Island 1, 1st game

Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4

Gastonia 12, Long Island 5

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island 2, Lancaster 1

High Point 6, Spire City 5

York 6, Lexington 5, 11 innings

Southern Maryland 2, Charleston 1

Long Island 4, Gastonia 2

Monday’s Games

High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Spire City 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Spire City 7 p.m.

<