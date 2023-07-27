Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York104.714
Lancaster106.6251
Southern Maryland106.6251
Staten Island78.467
Long Island510.333

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point106.625
Gastonia96.600½
Charleston77.5002
Spire City (Frederick)79.4383
Lexington114.067

___

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 3

Staten Island 8, Gastonia 3

York 13, Charleston 4

High Point 7, Lancaster 4

Long Island 10, Spire City 8

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

York at Lexington, 2, 5 p.m.

High Point at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.