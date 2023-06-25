Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|Southern Maryland
|27
|22
|.551
|½
|Long Island
|28
|24
|.538
|1
|Lancaster
|21
|28
|.429
|6½
|Staten Island
|16
|33
|.327
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|High Point
|35
|16
|.686
|½
|Lexington
|21
|29
|.420
|14
|Charleston
|19
|29
|.396
|15
|Frederick
|20
|32
|.385
|16
___
|Saturday’s Games
Frederick 8, York 7, 1st game
Frederick 12, York 11, 1st game
Long Island 11, Lancaster, 5, 1st game
Lancaster 7, Long Island 3, 2nd game
Gastonia 12, Staten Island 3
High Point 19, Southern Maryland 4
Charleston 6, Lexington 5, 12 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Staten Island 7, Gastonia 2
Lancaster 11, Long Island 5
York 16, Frederick 5
Lexington 8, Charleston 6
High Point 6, Southern Maryland 4
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Staten Island at York, 2, 5 p.m.
Frederick at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Lancaster at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Frederick at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.