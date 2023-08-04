Atlantic League Glance

FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal
FILE - Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on July 6, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday Aug. 4, 2023 to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andrew Tate released from house arrest
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US faces a familiar foe
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced

Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York157.682
Southern Maryland158.652½
Lancaster149.609
Long Island1012.4555
Staten Island1012.4555

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point148.636
Gastonia1110.524
Charleston1011.476
Spire City (Frederick)914.391
Lexington320.13011½

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island 6, York 4

Other news
FILE - This is a Friday, April 3, 2015 file photo of Anjem Choudary, a British Muslim social and political activist and spokesman for Islamist group, Islam4UK, speaks following prayers at the Central London Mosque in Regent's Park, London. Choudary appeared in a London court on Monday, July 24, 2023 charged with leading a terrorist organization. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary faces May trial on terrorism charges
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie says ‘inhumanity’ of war is palpable during visit to Ukraine
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver. Guentzel underwent right ankle surgery on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, and will miss at least three months. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Penguins forward Guentzel to miss at least 3 months after right ankle surgery

Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 2

Lancaster 14, Charleston 4

High Point at Gastonia, ppd.

Spire City 3, Long Island 2

Friday’s Games

Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Spire City at York, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.