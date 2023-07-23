Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Lancaster
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Southern Maryland
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Staten Island
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Long Island
|3
|9
|.250
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|High Point
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Charleston
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Lexington
|1
|11
|.083
|7
___
|Friday’s Games
Other news
Three-time defending SailGP champion Tom Slingsby and Team Australia navigated through a tight course and marginal conditions to take the lead of the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix with finishes of first, second and fourth in fleet racing on the Port of L.A.’s Outer Harbor.
Christian Vásquez drove in the tying run and Michael A. Taylor followed with an RBI single, all in the seventh inning, as the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night.
Luis Campusano had four hits, including a home run, and the San Diego Padres routed the Detroit Tigers 14-3 for the 4,000th win in franchise history.
Sal Frelick went 3 for 3, drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and made two outstanding catches for a spectacular major league debut as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3.
York 7, Lancaster 2
Long Island 8, High Point 2
Southern Maryland 11, Gastonia 9
Staten Island 2, Lexington 1
Charleston 12, Spire City 9
|Saturday’s Games
Spire City 8, Charleston 7
Staten Island 2, Lexington 0
York 12, Lancaster 7
High Point 6, Long Island 0
Gastonia 8, Southern Maryland 6
|Sunday’s Games
Charleston at Spire City, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 2 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.