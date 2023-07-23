Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York83.727
Lancaster94.692
Southern Maryland76.5382
Staten Island57.417
Long Island39.250

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia84.667
High Point85.615½
Charleston65.545
Spire City (Frederick)67.462
Lexington111.0837

___

Friday’s Games

York 7, Lancaster 2

Long Island 8, High Point 2

Southern Maryland 11, Gastonia 9

Staten Island 2, Lexington 1

Charleston 12, Spire City 9

Saturday’s Games

Spire City 8, Charleston 7

Staten Island 2, Lexington 0

York 12, Lancaster 7

High Point 6, Long Island 0

Gastonia 8, Southern Maryland 6

Sunday’s Games

Charleston at Spire City, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 2 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.