Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Southern Maryland
|24
|17
|.585
|1½
|Long Island
|23
|20
|.535
|3½
|Lancaster
|16
|23
|.410
|8½
|Staten Island
|14
|26
|.350
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|High Point
|29
|14
|.674
|½
|Lexington
|20
|22
|.476
|9
|Frederick
|14
|29
|.326
|15½
|Charleston
|13
|28
|.317
|15½
___
|Thursday’s Games
York 5, Lancaster 3
Charleston 6, Long Island 1
Gastonia 11, Southern Maryland 6
Frederick 5, High Point 4
Lexington 12, Staten Island 3
|Friday’s Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Long Island at York, 2 p.m.
Frederick at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 4:05 p.m.