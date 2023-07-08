Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|37
|26
|.588
|—
|Long Island
|37
|26
|.588
|—
|Southern Maryland
|30
|31
|.492
|6
|Lancaster
|24
|37
|.393
|12
|Staten Island
|22
|40
|.355
|15½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|41
|22
|.651
|—
|High Point
|41
|22
|.651
|1
|Lexington
|31
|32
|.492
|10
|Spire City (Frederick)
|26
|37
|.413
|15
|Charleston
|23
|39
|.371
|17½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Staten Island 4, Lexington 0
York 5, Charleston 4
Long Island 15, Lacaster 1
Southen Maryland 3, High Point 0
Spire City 6, Gastonia 4
|Friday’s Games
Staten Island 10, Charleston 6, 1st game
Staten Island 6, Charleston 3, 2nd game
Lexington 7, York 6
Spire City 6, Lancaster 3
Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 1
High Point 8, Gastonia 1
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Lexington at York, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.