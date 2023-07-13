Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
Chris Paul, from left, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade do a tribute to Carmelo Anthony at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
The ESPYS
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster301.000
Southern Maryland31.750½
York21.6671
Staten Island12.3332
Long Island13.250

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia31.750
High Point22.5001
Charleston12.333
Spire City (Frederick)12.333
Lexington03.000

___

Tuesday’s Games

FILE - Australian man Chau Van Kham, left, is escorted into a court room in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2019. Chau Van Kham on Thursday, July 13, 2023, thanked his supporters who helped secure his release from a Vietnamese prison this week four years into a 12-year sentence for terrorism offenses. (Nguyen Thanh Chung/VNA via AP, File)
Australian pro-democracy activist thanks supporters for early release from Vietnamese prison
Pro-democracy campaigner Chau Van Kham has thanked his supporters who helped secure his release from a Vietnamese prison four years into a 12-year sentence for terrorism offenses.
Supporters of Move Forward Party hold posters during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Thailand's state Election Commission announced Wednesday it has concluded there is evidence that the top candidate to become the country's next prime minister, Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, has violated election law and has referred his case to the Constitutional Court for a ruling. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Thailand’s parliament is set to choose a prime minister, but it might not be the election winner
Thai lawmakers are gathering to select a new prime minister. The outcome is far from certain even though the country’s most progressive party won both the popular vote and the most seats in the House of Representatives.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin and a statewide commission are in a standoff to determine who will oversee elections next year in one of the most important presidential battleground states. The conflict over reappointing the nonpartisan election director is rooted in the lies surrounding the last presidential election. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
Wisconsin’s turnout of registered voters in the 2020 election was not suspicious or abnormal
CLAIM: The turnout of registered voters in Wisconsin in the 2020 election was 94%, which suggests something suspicious about the results.
Supreme Electoral Tribunal magistrates hold a press conference in Guatemala City, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The tribunal certified presidential election results, sending candidates Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo to an Aug. 20 runoff, while the Attorney General's Office announced that Arevalo´s party had been suspended. (AP Photo/Wilder Lopez)
Top tribunal certifies Guatemala’s election result minutes after another court suspends party
Guatemala’s troubled presidential election has been thrown into even greater turmoil after the country’s top electoral tribunal confirmed the results of the June 25 vote while the Attorney General’s Office announced that the second place party had been suspended.

York 5, Spire City 3

High Point 11, Staten Island 9

Gastonia 5, Charleston 3

Lancaster 10, Long Island 8

Southern Maryland 7, Lexington 2

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island 5, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 13, Lexington 8

Spire City 18, York 12

Gastonia 2, Charleston 1

Lancaster 9, Long Island 6

Thursday’s Games

Spire City at York, 11 a.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 2, 3 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.