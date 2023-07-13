Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Southern Maryland
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|York
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Staten Island
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Long Island
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|High Point
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Charleston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Lexington
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Other news
Pro-democracy campaigner Chau Van Kham has thanked his supporters who helped secure his release from a Vietnamese prison four years into a 12-year sentence for terrorism offenses.
Thai lawmakers are gathering to select a new prime minister. The outcome is far from certain even though the country’s most progressive party won both the popular vote and the most seats in the House of Representatives.
CLAIM: The turnout of registered voters in Wisconsin in the 2020 election was 94%, which suggests something suspicious about the results.
Guatemala’s troubled presidential election has been thrown into even greater turmoil after the country’s top electoral tribunal confirmed the results of the June 25 vote while the Attorney General’s Office announced that the second place party had been suspended.
York 5, Spire City 3
High Point 11, Staten Island 9
Gastonia 5, Charleston 3
Lancaster 10, Long Island 8
Southern Maryland 7, Lexington 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Staten Island 5, High Point 1
Southern Maryland 13, Lexington 8
Spire City 18, York 12
Gastonia 2, Charleston 1
Lancaster 9, Long Island 6
|Thursday’s Games
Spire City at York, 11 a.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 2, 3 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.