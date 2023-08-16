Trump indictment live
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster1913.594
Southern Maryland1914.576½
Staten Island1715.5312
York1715.5312
Long Island1416.4674

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia1912.613
High Point1912.613
Charleston1516.4844
Spire City (Frederick)1320.3947
Lexington726.21213

___

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston 6, Staten Island 0

Long Island 7, Lancaster 6, susp. top of 8th

Gastonia 6, York 5

Southern Maryland 6, Spire City 4

High Point 10, Lexington 3

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 2, 3:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 2, 5 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.