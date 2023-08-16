Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Southern Maryland
|19
|14
|.576
|½
|Staten Island
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|York
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Long Island
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|High Point
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Charleston
|15
|16
|.484
|4
|Spire City (Frederick)
|13
|20
|.394
|7
|Lexington
|7
|26
|.212
|13
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Charleston 6, Staten Island 0
Long Island 7, Lancaster 6, susp. top of 8th
Gastonia 6, York 5
Southern Maryland 6, Spire City 4
High Point 10, Lexington 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 2, 3:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 2, 5 p.m.
York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.