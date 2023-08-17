Maui fires latest
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster1915.559
Southern Maryland1915.559
Staten Island1915.559
York1815.545½
Long Island1616.5002

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2012.625
Gastonia1913.5941
Charleston1518.455
Spire City (Frederick)1420.4127
Lexington727.20614

___

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island 9, Charleston 0, 1st game

Staten Island 8, Charleston 5, 2nd game

Long Island 7, Lancaster, 6, 1st game

Long Island 3, Lancaster 0, 2nd game

York 2, Gastonia 1

Spire City 7, Southern Maryland 6

High Point 7, Lexington 2

Thursday’s Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.