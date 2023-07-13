Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, left, president of Writers Guild of America West, and Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, take part in a rally by striking writers outside Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. Hollywood actors may be on the verge of joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Actors strike vote

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster301.000
Southern Maryland31.750½
York21.6671
Staten Island12.3332
Long Island13.250

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia31.750
High Point22.5001
Charleston12.333
Spire City (Frederick)12.333
Lexington03.000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Other news
Cows are milked on a large carousel at a dairy in Pickett, Wis., on Dec. 4, 2019. Wisconsin regulators can't legally impose environmental regulations on factory farms before they become operational, two farm advocacy groups allege in a lawsuit that could dramatically loosen protections against manure contamination in state waters. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Groups argue Wisconsin regulators can’t make factory farms obtain preemptive pollution permits
Two farm groups have filed a lawsuit alleging that Wisconsin regulators can’t force factory farms to obtain pollution permits before they actually discharge pollutants into state waterways.
File - A for sale sign stands outside a home on Nevada Avenue Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Average long-term US mortgage rate surged to nearly 7% this week to highest level since November
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to just under 7%, the highest level since November and the latest setback for homebuyers already grappling with a tough housing market constrained by a dearth of homes for sale.
FILE - Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza calls out to her team from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the South Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Philadelphia. Former Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza is returning to another old job, as an assistant to Geno Auriemma at UConn, the school announced Thursday, July 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Former Temple coach Tonya Cardoza returning to UConn, among two assistant hires
Former Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza is returning to a former job as an assistant to Geno Auriemma at UConn.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr., center, pulls down a rebound as Philadelphia 76ers center Filip Petrusev (33) defends in the second half during an NBA Summer League basketball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton among undrafted players shining in summer league
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. is among several undrafted players making an impact in the Las Vegas summer league.

Staten Island 5, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 13, Lexington 8

Spire City 18, York 12

Gastonia 2, Charleston 1

Lancaster 9, Long Island 6

Thursday’s Games

Spire City at York, 11 a.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 2, 3 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.