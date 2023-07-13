Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Southern Maryland
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|York
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Staten Island
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Long Island
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|High Point
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Charleston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Lexington
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Other news
Two farm groups have filed a lawsuit alleging that Wisconsin regulators can’t force factory farms to obtain pollution permits before they actually discharge pollutants into state waterways.
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to just under 7%, the highest level since November and the latest setback for homebuyers already grappling with a tough housing market constrained by a dearth of homes for sale.
Former Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza is returning to a former job as an assistant to Geno Auriemma at UConn.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. is among several undrafted players making an impact in the Las Vegas summer league.
Staten Island 5, High Point 1
Southern Maryland 13, Lexington 8
Spire City 18, York 12
Gastonia 2, Charleston 1
Lancaster 9, Long Island 6
|Thursday’s Games
Spire City at York, 11 a.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 2, 3 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.