Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|Southern Maryland
|26
|22
|.542
|2
|York
|25
|23
|.521
|3
|Staten Island
|24
|24
|.500
|3½
|Long Island
|21
|26
|.447
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|High Point
|28
|17
|.622
|2½
|Charleston
|22
|25
|.468
|9½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|18
|30
|.375
|14
|Lexington
|13
|34
|.277
|18½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Gastonia 6, Spire City 4, 1st Game
Gastonia 8, Spire City 2, 2nd Game
Lancaster 5, Charleston 2
York 10, Long Island 6
Southern Maryland 7, High Point 4
Staten Island 11, Lexington 3
|Friday’s Games
Charleston 19, Staten Island 10
Long Island 2, Lancaster 1
York 7, High Point 3
Gastonia 5,Southern Maryland 2
Lexington 6, Spire City 4
|Saturday’s Games
Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland, 3:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.