Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2820.583
Southern Maryland2622.5422
York2523.5213
Staten Island2424.500
Long Island2126.447

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3115.674
High Point2817.622
Charleston2225.468
Spire City (Frederick)1830.37514
Lexington1334.27718½

___

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia 6, Spire City 4, 1st Game

Gastonia 8, Spire City 2, 2nd Game

Lancaster 5, Charleston 2

York 10, Long Island 6

Southern Maryland 7, High Point 4

Staten Island 11, Lexington 3

Friday’s Games

Charleston 19, Staten Island 10

Long Island 2, Lancaster 1

York 7, High Point 3

Gastonia 5,Southern Maryland 2

Lexington 6, Spire City 4

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland, 3:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.