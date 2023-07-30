This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York126.667
Lancaster127.632½
Southern Maryland127.632½
Staten Island810.4444
Long Island711.3895

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia117.611
High Point117.611
Charleston98.529
Spire City (Frederick)711.3894
Lexington217.105

___

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, ppd.

Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 4

Long Island 18, Gastonia 1

York 5, Lexington 4

Saturday’s Games

Lexington 6, York 2, 1st game

York 11, Lexington 2, 2nd game

High Point 22, Spire City 2

Lancaster 5, Staten Island 1, 1st game

Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4

Gastonia 12, Long Island 5

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

High Point at Spire City, 1 p.m.

York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Spire City 7 p.m.