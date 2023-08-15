Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Southern Maryland
|18
|13
|.581
|½
|York
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|Staten Island
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Long Island
|14
|14
|.467
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|High Point
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Charleston
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|Spire City (Frederick)
|13
|19
|.406
|6
|Lexington
|7
|25
|.219
|12
___
|Sunday’s Games
Staten Island 4, Southern Maryland 3, 1st game
Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 3, 2nd game
Lexington 8, York 2
Charleston 3, High Point 1
Lancaster 7, Spire City 2
Gastonia 10, Long Island 7
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 2, 3:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.