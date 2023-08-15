Trump indictment. Live updates
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster1913.594
Southern Maryland1813.581½
York1714.548
Staten Island1614.5332
Long Island1414.4674

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia1812.600
High Point1812.600
Charleston1416.4674
Spire City (Frederick)1319.4066
Lexington725.21912

___

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island 4, Southern Maryland 3, 1st game

Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 3, 2nd game

Lexington 8, York 2

Charleston 3, High Point 1

Lancaster 7, Spire City 2

Gastonia 10, Long Island 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 2, 3:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.