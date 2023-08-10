Sen. Feinstein briefly hospitalized
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster1711.607
Southern Maryland1711.607
York1611.593½
Long Island1313.5003
Staten Island1314.481

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point1610.615
Gastonia1511.5771
Charleston1214.4624
Spire City (Frederick)1216.4295
Lexington424.14313

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 7, York 3

Charleston 6, Lexington 0

High Point 9, Staten Island 4

Long Island 3, Southern Maryland 2

Gastonia 8, Spire City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Spire City 3, Gastonia 2

Lancaster 8, York 5

Lexington 9, Charleston 1

Staten Island 14, High Point 4

Long Island 6, Southern Maryland 5

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.