Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Long Island
|31
|24
|.564
|½
|Southern Maryland
|27
|26
|.509
|3½
|Lancaster
|22
|31
|.415
|8½
|Staten Island
|17
|36
|.321
|13½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|High Point
|37
|18
|.673
|1
|Lexington
|25
|30
|.455
|13
|Charleston
|21
|31
|.404
|15½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|21
|34
|.382
|17
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Lexington 5, Lancaster 1
York 6, Staten Island 5
Spire City 8, Charleston 6
Long Island 10, Southern Maryland 5
Gastonia 7, High Point 3
|Thursday’s Games
Lexington 4, Lancaster 1, 1st game
Lancaster 11, Lexongton 9, 2nd game
Staten Island 8, York 7
Charleston 10, Spire City 2
Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 2
High Point 11, Gastonia 1
|Friday’s Games
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 2, 2:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.