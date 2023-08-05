Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Lancaster
|15
|9
|.625
|½
|Southern Maryland
|15
|9
|.625
|½
|Long Island
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Staten Island
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Gastonia
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Charleston
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|Lexington
|3
|21
|.125
|11½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Staten Island 6, York 4
Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 2
Lancaster 14, Charleston 4
High Point at Gastonia, ppd.
Spire City 3, Long Island 2
|Friday’s Games
Spire City 5, York 4
Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 2
Gastonia 9, Lexington 8
Long Island 7, High Point 1
Lancaster 8, Staten Island 4
|Saturday’s Games
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Spire City at York, 2 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.