FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York158.652
Lancaster159.625½
Southern Maryland159.625½
Long Island1112.4784
Staten Island1013.4355

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point149.609
Gastonia1210.545
Charleston1111.500
Spire City (Frederick)1014.417
Lexington321.12511½

___

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island 6, York 4

Other news
Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia (53) and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes watch Garcia's solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
‘El Bombi’ hits 2 drastically different HRs and Montgomery wins debut as Rangers beat Marlins 6-2
FILE - A portion of the tail section of a helicopter is shown after crashing in Kailua, Hawaii, Monday, April 29, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, that it is setting up a new process for air tour operators in Hawaii to be approved to fly at lower altitudes after numerous fatal crashes in recent years. (Bruce Asato/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File)
FAA sets up new process for Hawaii air tour operators to fly at lower altitudes after fatal crashes

Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 2

Lancaster 14, Charleston 4

High Point at Gastonia, ppd.

Spire City 3, Long Island 2

Friday’s Games

Spire City 5, York 4

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 2

Gastonia 9, Lexington 8

Long Island 7, High Point 1

Lancaster 8, Staten Island 4

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Spire City at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Spire City at York, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.