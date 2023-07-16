Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Lancaster
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Southern Maryland
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Staten Island
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Long Island
|1
|6
|.143
|4©
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Gastonia
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Charleston
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Spire City (Frederick)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Lexington
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
___
|Friday’s Games
Spire City 8, Lancaster 4, 1st game
Spire City 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game
Charleston 10, Southern Maryland 5
Gastonia 7, Staten Island 3
York 9, Long Island 6
High Point 10, Lexingon 6
|Saturday’s Games
Lancaster 7, Spire City 5
Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 2
Staten Island 12, Gastonia 10
York 5, Long Island 3
High Point 7, Lexingon 3
|Sunday’s Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
High Point at Lexingon, 2:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
York at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.