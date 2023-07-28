Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Lancaster
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Southern Maryland
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Staten Island
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Long Island
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|High Point
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Charleston
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Lexington
|1
|15
|.063
|9
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 3
Staten Island 8, Gastonia 3
York 13, Charleston 4
High Point 7, Lancaster 4
Long Island 10, Spire City 8
|Thursday’s Games
Gastonia 17, Staten Island 5
Charleston 11, York 5
Lancaster 4, High Point 1
Long Island 6, Spire City 5
Southern Maryland 11, Lexington 7
|Friday’s Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
York at Lexington, 2, 5 p.m.
High Point at Spire City, 6 p.m.
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.