Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|York
|16
|10
|.615
|½
|Lancaster
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|Long Island
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Staten Island
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Gastonia
|15
|10
|.600
|1
|Charleston
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Spire City (Frederick)
|11
|16
|.407
|6
|Lexington
|3
|24
|.111
|14
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Lancaster 7, York 3
Charleston 6, Lexington 0
High Point 9, Staten Island 4
Long Island 3, Southern Maryland 2
Gastonia 8, Spire City 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Spire City at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.