Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland1710.630
York1610.615½
Lancaster1611.5931
Long Island1213.4804
Staten Island1214.462

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point169.640
Gastonia1510.6001
Charleston1213.4804
Spire City (Frederick)1116.4076
Lexington324.11114

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 7, York 3

Charleston 6, Lexington 0

High Point 9, Staten Island 4

Long Island 3, Southern Maryland 2

Gastonia 8, Spire City 3

Wednesday’s Games

Spire City at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.