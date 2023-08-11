Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|York
|17
|11
|.593
|—
|Lancaster
|17
|12
|.607
|½
|Staten Island
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|Long Island
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|High Point
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Charleston
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Spire City (Frederick)
|12
|17
|.414
|5
|Lexington
|4
|25
|.138
|13
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Spire City 3, Gastonia 2
Lancaster 8, York 5
Lexington 9, Charleston 1
Staten Island 14, High Point 4
Long Island 6, Southern Maryland 5
|Thursday’s Games
York 9, Lancaster 6
Charleston 8, Lexington 6
Staten Island 13, High Point 3
Southern Maryland at Long Island, ppd.
Gastonia 9, Spire City 6
|Friday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 1 p.m.
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, noon
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.