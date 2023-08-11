Live updates: Maui fires
Supreme Court blocks opioid settlement
S.F. robotaxi service vote
CPI report
‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is coming

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland1711.607
York1711.593
Lancaster1712.607½
Staten Island1414.5003
Long Island1313.5003

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia1611.593
High Point1611.593
Charleston1314.4813
Spire City (Frederick)1217.4145
Lexington425.13813

___

Wednesday’s Games

Spire City 3, Gastonia 2

Other news
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)
Gunmen ambush carrying Syrian soldiers killing 20 in country’s east
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Once again the Netherlands ponder what might have been at a Women’s World Cup
FILE - Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks as he attends a news conference for the Monetry Policy Report August 2023, at the Bank of England in London on Aug. 3, 2023. The British economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter of the year largely as a result of a strong rebound in June when many businesses, particularly in the leisure sector benefited from the warm and settled weather, official figures showed Friday, Aug. 11. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)
British economy unexpectedly grows by 0.2% in second quarter largely because of June weather boost

Lancaster 8, York 5

Lexington 9, Charleston 1

Staten Island 14, High Point 4

Long Island 6, Southern Maryland 5

Thursday’s Games

York 9, Lancaster 6

Charleston 8, Lexington 6

Staten Island 13, High Point 3

Southern Maryland at Long Island, ppd.

Gastonia 9, Spire City 6

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, noon

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.