FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million
FILE - A bottle of soda is photographed in Washington Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization, deemed aspartame, the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener, to be “possibly carcinogenic” to humans. Separately, a U.N. expert group assessing the same evidence said their guidance regarding safe consumption of the sweetener remained unchanged. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Aspartame labeled as possible cancer cause
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Trump’s classified documents trial
This image released by NBC shows James Spader as Raymond Reddington in a scene from "The Blacklist." The 2-hour series finale airs July 13. (Fernando Marrero/NBC/ Sony Pictures Television via AP)
‘The Blacklist’ finale
A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce is shown in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Huy Fong Sriracha, which used to go for under $5 or $10 a bottle, is now selling for shocking amounts in some listings posted to Amazon, eBay and Walmart. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Sriracha shortage

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster401.000
York31.7501
Southern Maryland32.600
Staten Island13.2503
Long Island14.200

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia31.750
High Point32.600½
Charleston12.333
Spire City (Frederick)13.2502
Lexington13.2502

Wednesday’s Games

Other news
Professional NBA basketball player Jamal Murray, of the Denver Nuggets, accepts the award for best comeback athlete at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline Canada extended roster for FIBA World Cup
Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets headlines Canada’s extended senior men’s basketball team roster.
A farmer harvests rice crop in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
July 7-13, 2023

A farmer harvests rice in India, Kashmiri Muslim women pray as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, a honor guard welcomes the Solomon Islands leader to Beijing, and people evacuated due to flooding wait for free food in New Delhi.
Argentina's Los Pumas Rodrigo Bruni is tackled by New Zealand's All Blacks Aaron Smith during a rugby championship match at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
Australia, Argentina look to overcome poor opening matches in the Rugby Championship
Australia and Argentina are coming off nearly identical lopsided losses in the first round of the Rugby Championship.
FILE - Charlie Javice, second from left, founder of a student loan assistance startup company charged with fraud, arrives at federal court with her legal team, June 6, 2023, in New York. Frank shook her head repeatedly Thursday, July 13, as a prosecutor claimed that she snookered J.P. Morgan Chase into paying $175 million for her business by lying about its client base. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Founder of student aid startup Frank shakes head as prosecutor describes case against her
The founder of student aid startup Frank shook her head repeatedly as a prosecutor claimed she tricked J.P.

Staten Island 5, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 13, Lexington 8

Spire City 18, York 12

Gastonia 2, Charleston 1

Lancaster 9, Long Island 6

Thursday’s Games

York 11, Spire City 7

Lancaster 15, Long Island 8

High Point 9, Staten Island 3

Gastonia at Charleston, ppd.

Lexington 10, Southern Maryland 8

Friday’s Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 2, 3 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.