Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|York
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Southern Maryland
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Staten Island
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Long Island
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|High Point
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Charleston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Lexington
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
|Wednesday’s Games
A farmer harvests rice in India, Kashmiri Muslim women pray as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, a honor guard welcomes the Solomon Islands leader to Beijing, and people evacuated due to flooding wait for free food in New Delhi.
Staten Island 5, High Point 1
Southern Maryland 13, Lexington 8
Spire City 18, York 12
Gastonia 2, Charleston 1
Lancaster 9, Long Island 6
|Thursday’s Games
York 11, Spire City 7
Lancaster 15, Long Island 8
High Point 9, Staten Island 3
Gastonia at Charleston, ppd.
Lexington 10, Southern Maryland 8
|Friday’s Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 2, 3 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.