Atlantic League Glance

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York136.684
Southern Maryland137.650½
Lancaster128.600
Staten Island910.4744
Long Island811.4215

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point128.600
Gastonia118.579½
Charleston99.5002
Spire City (Frederick)812.4004
Lexington218.10010

___

Saturday’s Games

Lexington 6, York 2, 1st game

Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero gestures to the dugout after reaching second base on a double to drive in two runs against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Seth Lugo in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 31, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
McMahon’s sacrifice fly in 10th lifts Rockies to 4-3 win over Padres
Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
AP Month in Pictures: Middle East
This satellite image provided by courtesy of the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) shows Typhoon Khanun moving north towards Okinawa, southwestern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The powerful Typhoon Khanun was approaching Japan's southwestern island of Okinawa on Tuesday, lashing the region with strong winds and high waves, and forcing transportation to halt and stores to close. (Courtesy of National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) via AP)
Powerful Typhoon Khanun lashes southwest Japanese islands, grounding flights and closing businesses

York 11, Lexington 2, 2nd game

High Point 22, Spire City 2

Lancaster 5, Staten Island 1, 1st game

Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4

Gastonia 12, Long Island 5

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island 2, Lancaster 1

High Point 6, Spire City 5

York 6, Lexington 5, 11 innings

Southern Maryland 2, Charleston 1

Long Island 4, Gastonia 2

Monday’s Games

Spire City 10, High Point 8

Tuesday’s Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Spire City 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Spire City 7 p.m.

<