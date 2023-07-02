Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|York
|32
|24
|.571
|½
|Southern Maryland
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|Lancaster
|24
|31
|.436
|8
|Staten Island
|17
|38
|.309
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|High Point
|38
|19
|.667
|1½
|Lexington
|27
|30
|.474
|12½
|Charleston
|21
|33
|.389
|17
|Spire City (Frederick)
|21
|36
|.368
|18½
___
|Friday’s Games
Lancaster 4, Charleston 3
Long Island 9, Staten Island 7
York 3, High Point 2
Gastonia 15, Southern Maryland 0
Lexington 8, Spire City 6
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland 7, Gastonia 6, 1st game
Gastonia 8, Southern Maryland 7, 2nd game
Lancaster 10, Charleston 4
Long Island 8, Staten Island 6
High Point 5, York 1
Lexington 5, Spire City 4
|Sunday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.