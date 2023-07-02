Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island3324.579
York3224.571½
Southern Maryland2828.500
Lancaster2431.4368
Staten Island1738.30915

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia4018.690
High Point3819.667
Lexington2730.47412½
Charleston2133.38917
Spire City (Frederick)2136.36818½

___

Friday’s Games

Other news
Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
France faces 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police, signs of subsiding violence
Young rioters clashed with police and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car as France faced a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager.
David Wright, general manager at Area 51 Fireworks in Chesterfield, N.H. helps ring out a customer on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Kristopher Radder /The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
What to know about Fourth of July holiday origins and traditions
The Fourth of July is Americana at its core: parades and cookouts and cold beer and, of course, fireworks.
Cleveland Guardians assistant hitting coach Victor Rodríguez looks out from the dugout during a weather delay before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Rookie Tanner Bibee, 3 relievers combine on five-hitter as Guardians beat Cubs 6-0
Rookie Tanner Bibee and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nelson, Fletcher and McCarthy power the Diamondbacks to a 3-1 win over the Angels
Ryne Nelson worked 7 1/3 strong innings and Dominic Fletcher and Jake McCarthy had RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1.

Lancaster 4, Charleston 3

Long Island 9, Staten Island 7

York 3, High Point 2

Gastonia 15, Southern Maryland 0

Lexington 8, Spire City 6

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland 7, Gastonia 6, 1st game

Gastonia 8, Southern Maryland 7, 2nd game

Lancaster 10, Charleston 4

Long Island 8, Staten Island 6

High Point 5, York 1

Lexington 5, Spire City 4

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.