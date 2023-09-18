Dallas Cowboys
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3724.607
York3428.548
Southern Maryland3330.5245
Long Island2932.4758
Staten Island2734.44310

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point3724.607
Gastonia3825.603
Charleston3231.5086
Spire City (Frederick)2337.38313½
Lexington1843.29519

___

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 6, Staten Island 3

York 5, Spire City 4

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 7, Long Island 3

Lexington 7, Gastonia 1

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 19, Staten Island 5

York 15, Spire City 4

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 1

High Point 7, Long Island 3

Gastonia 2, Lexington 1

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 13, High Point 2

Gastonia 10, Lexington 5

Southern Maryland 7, Charleston 6

Staten Island at Lancaster, canc.

Spire City at York, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games schedules