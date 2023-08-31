U.S. inflation data
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2719.587
Southern Maryland2521.5432
Staten Island2323.5004
York2323.5004
Long Island2025.4446

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia2815.651
High Point2815.651
Charleston2124.4678
Spire City (Frederick)1827.40011
Lexington1233.26717

___

Wednesday’s Games

York 14, Long Island 5, 1st game

York 6, Long Island 0, 2nd game

Lancaster 2, Charleston 1

Southern Maryland 9, High Point 1

Spire City at Gastonia, ppd.

Staten Island 3, Lexington 1

Thursday’s Games

Spire City at Gastonia, 2 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.