Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|Southern Maryland
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|Staten Island
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|York
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|Long Island
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Gastonia
|21
|14
|.600
|2
|Charleston
|17
|19
|.472
|6½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|15
|22
|.405
|9
|Lexington
|8
|29
|.261
|16
___
|Friday’s Games
Charleston 11, Long Island 6
Gastonia, 12, Lexington 8
Lancaster 6, Southern Maryland 4
High Point 7, York 3
Staten Island 2, Spire City 0
|Saturday’s Games
Spire City 9, Staten Island 8
Charleston 8, Long Island 3
Lexington 5, Gastonia 1
Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 2, 10 innings
High Point 8, York 7
|Sunday’s Games
Staten Island at Spire City, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.