Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2116.568
Southern Maryland2116.568
Staten Island2116.568
York1817.514
Long Island1618.4714

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2312.657
Gastonia2114.6002
Charleston1719.472
Spire City (Frederick)1522.4059
Lexington829.26116

___

Friday’s Games

Charleston 11, Long Island 6

Gastonia, 12, Lexington 8

Lancaster 6, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 7, York 3

Staten Island 2, Spire City 0

Saturday’s Games

Spire City 9, Staten Island 8

Charleston 8, Long Island 3

Lexington 5, Gastonia 1

Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 2, 10 innings

High Point 8, York 7

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Spire City, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.