Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|York
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Southern Maryland
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Staten Island
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Long Island
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|High Point
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Lexington
|1
|10
|.091
|6
___
|Thursday’s Games
Other news
Spain’s general election Sunday could make the country the latest European Union member to shift to the political right.
A major shipping group says there is still interest from ship owners in carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea if they can mitigate the risk.
Left bruised, bandaged and limping, the Vietnamese walked off the pitch smiling. Entering its World Cup-opening match Saturday against the United States, the Vietnamese were expected to suffer a defeat similar to the 2019 Thailand team, which lost to the Americans 13-0 to open that tournament.
France returns to the Women’s World Cup seeking a better result after falling short four years ago as the host nation.
Lancaster 8, Lexington 6
Staten Island 12, Spire City 2
Charleston 5, York 3
Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 3
Gastonia 10, High Point 5
|Friday’s Games
York 7, Lancaster 2
Long Island 8, High Point 2
Southern Maryland 11, Gastonia 9
Staten Island 2, Lexington 1
Charleston 12, Spire City 9
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston at Spire City, 6 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Charleston at Spire City, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 2 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 4:05 p.m.