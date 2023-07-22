Atlantic League Glance

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut

Other news
A supporter of VOX far right party wrapped in a Spanish flag attends an election campaign event in Guadalajara, Spain, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Spain's general election Sunday, July 23 could make the country the latest European Union member to shift to the political right. Most polls put the right-wing Popular Party ahead of the Socialists but likely needing the support of the extreme right Vox party to form a government. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spanish general election tipped to put the far right back in office for the first time since Franco
Spain’s general election Sunday could make the country the latest European Union member to shift to the political right.
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023. Russia has repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Ukrainian ports key to sending grain to the world. Moscow has declared large swaths of the Black Sea dangerous for shipping. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko, File)
Ukraine wants ships to keep exporting its grain despite Russian attacks. Some are interested
A major shipping group says there is still interest from ship owners in carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea if they can mitigate the risk.
United States' Sophia Smith (11) and Vietnam's goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran (14) shake hands after the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Without much offense, Vietnam plays tough against US in Women’s World Cup debut
Left bruised, bandaged and limping, the Vietnamese walked off the pitch smiling. Entering its World Cup-opening match Saturday against the United States, the Vietnamese were expected to suffer a defeat similar to the 2019 Thailand team, which lost to the Americans 13-0 to open that tournament.
France's Selma Bacha, left, and Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross compete for the ball during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
France seeks better Women’s World Cup result after falling short in Paris four years ago
France returns to the Women’s World Cup seeking a better result after falling short four years ago as the host nation.

