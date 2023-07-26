Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Lancaster
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Southern Maryland
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Staten Island
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Long Island
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|High Point
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Charleston
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Lexington
|1
|13
|.071
|8
|Sunday’s Games
Spire City 11, Charleston 10
York 12, Lancaster 7
Southern Maryland 12, Gastonia 8
Staten Island 8, Lexington 7, 10 innings
High Point 10, Long Island 3
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Gastonia 10, Staten Island 2
Charleston 5, York 3
Lancaster 9, High Point 3
Long Island 3, Spire City 0
Southern Maryland 7, Lexington 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.