Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Staten Island
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Southern Maryland
|20
|16
|.556
|1
|York
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|Long Island
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Gastonia
|21
|13
|.618
|1
|Charleston
|16
|19
|.457
|6½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|14
|22
|.389
|9
|Lexington
|7
|29
|.194
|16
___
|Thursday’s Games
Staten Island 9, Charleston 4
Lancaster 9, Long Island 6
Gastonia 5, York 2
Southern Maryland 12, Spire City 1
High Point 7, Lexington 2
|Friday’s Games
Charleston 11, Long Island 6
Gastonia, 12, Lexington 8
Lancaster 6, Southern Maryland 4
High Point 7, York 3
Staten Island 2, Spire City 0
|Saturday’s Games
Staten Island at Spire City, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Staten Island at Spire City, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:05 p.m.