Lolita the orca dies
Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2115.583
Staten Island2115.583
Southern Maryland2016.5561
York1817.514
Long Island1618.4714

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2212.647
Gastonia2113.6181
Charleston1619.457
Spire City (Frederick)1422.3899
Lexington729.19416

___

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island 9, Charleston 4

Other news
FILE - Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023. Lawyers and unions who represent rail workers say there is a clear pattern across the industry of railroads retaliating against workers who report safety violations or injuries on the job. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Rail whistleblowers fired for voicing safety concerns despite efforts to end practice of retaliation
FILE - Taiwan's Vice President William Lai Ching-te waves after landing at Silvio Pettirossi airport in Luque, Paraguay, on Aug. 14, 2023. The Chinese military launched drills around Taiwan on Saturday, Aug. 19 as a "stern warning” over what it called collusion between “separatists and foreign forces,” its defense ministry said, days after the island's vice president stopped over in the United States. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File)
Chinese military launches drills around Taiwan as ‘warning’ after top island official stopped in US
FILE - President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, March 11, 2021, in Washington. Federal officials estimate that local governments now have spending plans in place for most of the money they received under a prominent pandemic relief law. In some cases, it's hard to know exactly how the money is being used, because some governments haven't supplied details about their projects. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Local governments are spending billions of pandemic relief funds, but some report few specifics

Lancaster 9, Long Island 6

Gastonia 5, York 2

Southern Maryland 12, Spire City 1

High Point 7, Lexington 2

Friday’s Games

Charleston 11, Long Island 6

Gastonia, 12, Lexington 8

Lancaster 6, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 7, York 3

Staten Island 2, Spire City 0

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Spire City, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:05 p.m.